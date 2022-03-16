Romania's foreign minister: end of war in Ukraine will not solve refugees crisis

Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu, speaking in a CNN show, argued that the number of Ukrainian refugees could increase in the next period even if the war ends.

Romania's foreign minister announced that, according to the figures of March 14, more than 460,000 refugees entered Romania since the start of the war in Ukraine. The number will increase even if the fights reach an end, he said.

"The outlook is for these numbers to rise - at least that's what the International Organization for Migration tells us. And I believe that even when the fighting in Ukraine ends, refugees will continue to come because of significant deterioration in living conditions as a result of Russian aggression. So I wouldn't say the numbers are going down. On the contrary, I believe that it will increase or that there is a possibility that it will increase," minister Bogdan Aurescu said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Official figures also show that about 80,000 Ukrainians remained in Romania, and a third of them were children. They can enrol in schools and universities and receive free medical care, assistance and shelter.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)