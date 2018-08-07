Three foreign companies hold 87% of Romania’s beer market

The beer market in Romania went up by almost 20% in the last five years, reaching RON 3.97 billion (EUR 870 million) in 2017.

Some 47 beer producers were active on the local market at the end of last year, double compared to five years ago, as smaller brewers appeared. However, the market is dominated by three international groups that hold a share of about 87%, according to financial consultancy firm KeysFin.

Ursus Breweries, which is part of Japanese group Asahi Breweries, is the market leader, with a turnover of RON 1.7 billion (EUR 372 million) in 2017, and a market share of 47%. The company’s portfolio includes the local brands Timisoreana, Ursus, Ciucas, Azuga, as well as international brands Grolsch, Peroni and Pilsner Urquell.

Dutch group Heineken is second, with a turnover of RON 1.16 billion (EUR 254 million) and a market share of 29%. The group produces local beer brands Ciuc, Silva, Golden Brau, Bucegi, Newmarkt, as well as feoreign brands Heineken, Edelweiss and Amstel.

Bergenbier, which is part of Canadian group Molson Coors, is the third-biggest player, with revenues of almost RON 600 million (EUR 131 million) and a market share of 15%. It sells the beer brands Bergenbier, Noroc, Staropramen, Beck’s and Stella Artois.

Danish group Tuborg comes fourth, with some RON 392 million (EUR 86 million) in sales in 2017. The top 10 producers hold 99.87% of the market.

[email protected]