Real Estate

FM Logistic seeks sale-and-leaseback deal with CTP for Romanian properties

08 March 2023
French transport and logistics service provider FM Logistic, owned by the Faure and Machet families, is in the process of selling to real estate developer CTP its distribution centres in Timișoara and Dâmbovița, the most valuable centres in the local network.

The deal, a sale-and-leaseback contract, is evaluated at EUR 40-45 mln by sources contacted by Profit.ro.

The contract is part of FM Logistic's business model, aimed at increasing the company's resources needed for the operational part.

The money received from CTP will be reinvested in the group, either in the car fleet or the expansion into new countries.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

