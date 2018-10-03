Logistics group brings Russian to manage Romanian operations

FM Logistic, one of the biggest logistics companies on the Romanian market, has named Russian Alexander Pavlov as general manager of its local operations, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Pavlov has 15 years of experience in logistics. He joined FM Logistic Russia in 2003 as Business Controller and has held several key positions within the company.

French group FM Logistic has yearly revenues of over EUR 1 billion. Last year, the group’s Romanian subsidiary had a turnover of RON 120 million (EUR 26.3 million), with 581 employees, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

