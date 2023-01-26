Business

Refurbished phone dealer Flip.ro doubles the number of terminals sold in 2022

26 January 2023
Flip.ro, the refurbished dealer of mobile phones active in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, announced that in 2022 it sold twice as many terminals as in 2021 and ten times more units compared to 2020.

In total, the company generated EUR 18.6 mln in revenues for the 200,000 owners of used phones who decided to sell their terminals through their marketplace, Economica.net reported. Out of this, the local market accounts for EUR 17.5 mln.

From 2021, the company is part of the eMAG group that extended it EUR 8 mln in funding.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

