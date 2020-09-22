Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:32
FLEX program: Romanian high schoolers can apply to study for one year in the United States
22 September 2020
Romanian high schoolers can apply to study in the United States for one year in the FLEX 2021-2022 program.

The Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program is a US government-sponsored program for secondary school students. The program provides scholarship funding for students to travel to the United States, attend a US high school for a full academic year, and live with a US host family.

Locally, the competition is open to high school students who hold Romanian citizenship, were born between July 15, 2003, and July 15, 2006, and are in their ninth, tenth or eleventh year of study (first three years of high school). Those who wish to apply also need to have studied English in high school, meet the criteria for receiving a US visa, and not have spent more than three months in the United States in the last five years. 

The FLEX program is in its sixth year in Romania. So far, it offered tens of scholarships to Romanian high school students who studied in Washington, Texas, Colorado, California, Iowa, or Florida. The program is also open to students with disabilities.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 900 high school students worldwide are expected to study in the US in the FLEX program.

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2020. Further details here.

(Photo: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

