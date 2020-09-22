FLEX program: Romanian high schoolers can apply to study for one year in the United States

Romanian high schoolers can apply to study in the United States for one year in the FLEX 2021-2022 program.

The Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program is a US government-sponsored program for secondary school students. The program provides scholarship funding for students to travel to the United States, attend a US high school for a full academic year, and live with a US host family.

Locally, the competition is open to high school students who hold Romanian citizenship, were born between July 15, 2003, and July 15, 2006, and are in their ninth, tenth or eleventh year of study (first three years of high school). Those who wish to apply also need to have studied English in high school, meet the criteria for receiving a US visa, and not have spent more than three months in the United States in the last five years.

The FLEX program is in its sixth year in Romania. So far, it offered tens of scholarships to Romanian high school students who studied in Washington, Texas, Colorado, California, Iowa, or Florida. The program is also open to students with disabilities.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 900 high school students worldwide are expected to study in the US in the FLEX program.

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2020. Further details here.

(Photo: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]