Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:26
Eco
Flamingoes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta
16 June 2020
A group of greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) birds was spotted in the Sacalin area of the Danube Delta, the Administration of the Danube Delta Reserve (ARBDD) announced in a Facebook post.

The group of ten birds is the largest spotted in the Danube Delta in the past century, ARBDD said.

The greater flamingo nests in the Mediterranean Basin. The colonies closest to Romania are in Greece, Turkey, or Montenegro, ARBDD explained. 

The bird is rarely seen in Romania, where it is spotted in the southeastern part of the country.

Outside of their reproduction period, the birds show high mobility. Individuals pertaining to populations from the East of the Mediterranean Sea, from Egypt, Greece, or Turkey have been captured in France’s Camargue area, ARBDD said. 

(Photo: ARBDD Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii)

