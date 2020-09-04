Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:19
Business
Fixed-line internet traffic rises by 20% in RO during lockdown
09 April 2020
Total data traffic increased through mobile networks increased, on average, by 12% in the last week of March compared to the last week of February, while the traffic through fixed networks went up 20.9% in the same period, according to data published by Romania’s telecom regulator - ANCOM.

Voice traffic also recorded average increases of 22% in mobile networks and 22.7% in fixed networks.

The increase in voice and data traffic came in the context of the increasing implementation of work from home, online school, and university courses.

The use of the internet for entertainment during the lockdown period has also contributed.

Romania entered the state of emergency as of March 16 and movement restrictions have been gradually implemented since then.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

Normal
1
 

