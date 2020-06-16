Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival: More than 180,800 views during first online weekend

Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), which this year holds an online edition because of the restriction brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, gathered 180,899 views during its first weekend.

The views cover the performances and the events that are streamed as part of the festival’s program.

The online content of FITS was seen by 47,061 unique visitors. Of these, 27,661 viewed the events on the festival’s website, and 19,400 on the FITS Facebook page.

The festival is on until June 21, with a program that includes theater, dance, music, opera, and contemporary circus performances but also various conferences and debates, all streamed online.

The content can be watched for free, with English subtitles.

