Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 15:46
Culture

Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) was moved from its usual June slot to August in the hope the public will be able to attend, Agerpres reported.

It was initially scheduled between June 11 and June 20 but is now scheduled to take place between August 20 and August 29.

The program of the festival includes both indoor and outdoor performances and an online part, FITS president Constantin Chiriac announced. The organizers of the event are asking the artists to get vaccinated against Covid-19, if this is possible. The public could be asked to show proof they received the Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test.

“We will definitely find solutions for the outdoor performances; we will create the conditions for the viewers to be distanced, to wear a mask. We cannot say right now that we have the entire set of measures,” Chiriac said.

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 15:46
Culture

Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) was moved from its usual June slot to August in the hope the public will be able to attend, Agerpres reported.

It was initially scheduled between June 11 and June 20 but is now scheduled to take place between August 20 and August 29.

The program of the festival includes both indoor and outdoor performances and an online part, FITS president Constantin Chiriac announced. The organizers of the event are asking the artists to get vaccinated against Covid-19, if this is possible. The public could be asked to show proof they received the Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test.

“We will definitely find solutions for the outdoor performances; we will create the conditions for the viewers to be distanced, to wear a mask. We cannot say right now that we have the entire set of measures,” Chiriac said.

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life