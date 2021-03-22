Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) was moved from its usual June slot to August in the hope the public will be able to attend, Agerpres reported.

It was initially scheduled between June 11 and June 20 but is now scheduled to take place between August 20 and August 29.

The program of the festival includes both indoor and outdoor performances and an online part, FITS president Constantin Chiriac announced. The organizers of the event are asking the artists to get vaccinated against Covid-19, if this is possible. The public could be asked to show proof they received the Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test.

“We will definitely find solutions for the outdoor performances; we will create the conditions for the viewers to be distanced, to wear a mask. We cannot say right now that we have the entire set of measures,” Chiriac said.

