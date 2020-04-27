Romania Insider
Fitch changes outlook for Bucharest’s rating in line with country rating
27 April 2020
International rating agency Fitch has revised the outlook of Bucharest's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for long-term debt from stable to negative while keeping the rating at 'BBB-'.

The same action was taken for the debt of Bucharest's District 5 and of other Romanian municipalities (Brasov, Oradea, and Buzau).

The outlook revision follows a similar action on Romania's sovereign rating.

"Bucharest's rating is capped by that of Romania (BBB-/Negative) as our assessment of the city's standalone credit profile (SCP) is unchanged at 'bbb+' since the last review on January 10, 2020," the rating agency said.

Some 37 bond issues of Romanian municipalities, totaling RON 3.3 billion (EUR 680 million) and with maturities of 5 to 20 years, are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The city of Bucharest has bond issues listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange worth RON 2.2 bln (EUR 460 mln), representing two-thirds of the total value of municipal bonds.

The four issues launched by the city of Bucharest, of RON 555 mln (EUR 115 mln) each, have yearly coupons between 3.58% and 5.6% and maturities of 5 to 10 years.

The value of these bonds represents over half of the revenues of RON 4.2 bln that the Bucharest City Hall had in 2018.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

