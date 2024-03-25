First Noark Electric regional logistics center in Romania: Deliveries twice as fast for partners

News from Companies

Noark Electric Romania, the local subsidiary of the global giant Noark Electric, announces the inauguration of the logistics center in Romania, a center that will contribute to improving processes and increasing operational performance, thus providing better services to partners.

Faster Deliveries for Noark Partners

Strategically located near Bucharest, at our partner FM Logistic, the logistics center is equipped with modern technology and an advanced warehouse management system, designed to ensure high product availability and quickly deliver orders to the company's partners and their customers. The significant reduction in delivery time - up to 50% - helps Noark partners and their customers complete projects faster and more cost-effectively.

A Regional Center in Romania

Romania now becomes a central point in Noark Electric Europe's distribution network, serving not only the local market but also Bulgaria and the Balkans. With a substantial stock of Noark products available in the logistics center, partners can be assured of having access to the products they need when they need them, contributing to reducing waiting times and risks associated with delivery delays.

Immediate Availability of Noark Portfolio Products

In this logistics center, the company stores over 2000 euro pallets with products from the Noark portfolio solely for the Romanian market. This ensures the necessary stocks for a turnover of 3 to 4 months. Approximately 2000 order lines are processed per week.

Noark's Commitments to Partners and Customers

Eugen Toma, Country Manager of Noark Romania, emphasizes: "The logistics center is a clear commitment to our partners, to improve our services and offer them a competitive advantage in the market. Fast and efficient deliveries will support existing partnerships and stimulate their business growth."

"Our new logistics center illustrates Noark Electric's dedication to improving services for European customers, and Romania is our priority. Financially, we expect to reach profitability within 2 years, with the help of investments and value-added generation," says Jan Lesný - Operations and Finance Director for Europe at Noark Electric.

Noark Electric is a global company involved in the development, production, and sale of electrical components and low-voltage equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company is part of a multinational group with over 40,000 employees operating worldwide. Noark Electric expanded into the European market 12 years ago and chose several strategic areas for development, including Romania. Currently, the company holds approximately 15% market share in Romania and aims to become one of the top 3 producers and distributors of electrical equipment.

