Romania’s first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research opens in Bucharest

Autism Voice Association, together with NN Romania and other partners, opens in Bucharest the Autism Voice Institute - the first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research in the country. The new center will become functional on November 17.

The Autism Voice Institute will contribute to the development and application of therapies adapted to the needs of patients, to monitoring the evolution of their recovery and integration, and to a better understanding of the spread of autism spectrum disorders.

“After 14 years of activity in support of children with autism through our centers and programs, and after an extensive fundraising campaign, we are opening the doors of the first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research in Romania. The need for an Institute started from the children we worked with in the past who today are teenagers and adults who do not have access to dedicated support programs or support institutions,” said Autism Voice president Anca Dumitrescu.

“The Institute’s mission is to provide an environment where anyone diagnosed with a spectrum disorder can be seen, heard, understood, and given the support they need, not only to develop skills but also to function independently,” she added.

Located in a three-story building in Bucharest, the Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research includes areas dedicated to research and development of therapies and work rooms for therapy sessions, school integration, professional training or counselling, but also self-independence programs, such as LIFE Autism.

Adequate treatment and specialist therapies play a vital role in the development of people diagnosed with autism and in increasing the chances of a more functional life, helping patients overcome the difficulties associated with autism.

More than 90% of respondents to a recent survey conducted by Autism Voice are aware of these needs, and 78.5% believe that a person diagnosed with autism can, with appropriate support, succeed in living an independent life. However, the support solutions currently available to people with autism are insufficient in Romania, an aspect observed by 75% of the respondents, who believe that people with autism do not have enough support.

The Association said the Autism Voice Institute needs continued financial support to fund its work and programs for people diagnosed with autism. Companies that want to join its mission can get involved by redirecting 20% of the profit tax or 3.5% of the income tax, while individuals can donate EUR 2 by sending a message with the text VOCE to 8844.

(Photo source: Autism Voice Association)