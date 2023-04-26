The first MRI dedicated to radiotherapy simulation in Romania and in the region, MAGNETOM Sola RT from Siemens Healthineers portfolio, is now available at Amethyst radiotherapy clinic in Cluj

News from Companies

The first MRI dedicated to radiotherapy simulation in Romania and in the region, MAGNETOM Sola RT Pro Edition from Siemens Healthineers portfolio, leader in advanced medical technologies for more than 125 years, is present at Amethyst Centre in Cluj. This state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system is specially designed to be used in oncology treatment and is based on advanced technologies and a high capacity to adapt to each patient` needs.

Amethyst Romania Centres are part of the European Amethyst chain present in France, Italy, Austria, Poland, England and have more than 10 year-experience in the fight against cancer. Amethyst clinics in Bucharest, Timisoara, Alba Iulia, and Cluj-Napoca offer high quality medical services, using the latest technologies developed for the treatment of patients suffering from oncological conditions. Equipped with high-performance, state-of-the-art medical equipment, the Amethyst medical team is able to apply standardized treatment protocols used internationally.

“The MAGNETOM Sola RT Pro Edition equipment, now available at the Amethyst clinic in Cluj, is the first MRI dedicated to simulation for radiotherapy in the CEECA (Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia) region. Magnetic resonance simulation provides a new level of precision for the simulation procedure necessary for planning radiotherapy approach. Typically, these procedures are performed on a CT Simulator, but in prestigious international oncology and radiotherapy centres, MRI simulation is already becoming the gold standard. In addition to the superior level of detail obtained by using magnetic resonance, another advantage is that the patient is no longer exposed to radiation doses associated with CT examinations”, says Dorin Vestemean – Key Account Manager, Siemens Healthineers.

The MAGNETOM Sola RT system, which complements the Amethyst radiotherapy clinic's equipment in Cluj, is based on state-of-the-art technology, including a 1.5 Tesla high-field superconducting magnet and a real-time navigation system to guide radiotherapy. It utilizes a unique technology called BioMatrix, which adapts to the anatomy and physiology of each patient, allowing for clear and precise images regardless of anatomical or movement conditions. It is also equipped with a fast-scanning system called Compressed Sensing, which allows for high-quality images to be obtained in a shorter time than other MRI systems.

Additionally, MAGNETOM Sola RT is equipped with an image reconstruction system based on artificial intelligence called AI-Rad Companion, which can help identify and quantify tumours and other relevant anatomical structures.

"Direct acquisition of anatomical data through MRI simulation in the treatment position and with the immobilization means used during treatment enables us to avoid deformation errors of images used for fusion of diagnostic MRI with simulation CT and increases the precision of external radiotherapy. Similarly, for brachytherapy, MRI dosimetry with peri/intra-tumoral or intraoperative inserted applicators is superior to CT-based dosimetry and is the gold standard in the brachytherapy of gynaecological cancers. We are pleased to start this new innovative project for Romania in Cluj, and we hope to expand it to all Amethyst centres", states PhD Professor Gabriel Kacso, Medical Manager Amethyst România.

"The accuracy of radiation dose delivery is an essential attribute in modern radiotherapy in order to maximize the chances of tumour control and minimize the risks of radio-induced complications. This new MRI simulation technology will bring, for the first time in Romania, within Amethyst centres, an additional level of precision in treating head and neck tumours, as well as abdominal-pelvic tumours", says Assistant Professor Dr. Renata Zahu, Medical Manager Amethyst Cluj.

The MAGNETOM Sola RT system is designed to be used in cancer treatment, particularly in radiotherapy planning, treatment response evaluation, and disease progression monitoring. It can be effectively used for patients with brain tumours, prostate cancer, breast cancer, or lung cancer.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion.

