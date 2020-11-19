What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate

As part of our Romania Appreciation Weeks campaign, we’re inviting our readers to share their stories with us and tell the world what Romania means to them. Finbar Murphy, an Irishman who has been living in Romania for 15 years, has decided to join our campaign and fill in the interview here. Here’s what he loves about Romania (and more):

Finbar Murphy has been living in Romania since 2005, a country that he sees as being traditional (but not overly conservative), secure, and social. He finds the climate perfect and likes the natural environment, the culture and the heritage, and the friendly people here. On the other hand, he would like the Romanians to drive a little safer and the country to offer better skiing facilities.

In the interview below, Finbar Murphy also talks about misconceptions about Romania, his favorite places and food, and the Romanian words/phrases a non-Romanian speaker should know.

What is your name, and what is your nationality?

Finbar Murphy, Irish.

Share your story with us, briefly, so we understand your relationship with Romania.

Living in Romania since 2005.

Would you recommend Romania as a country to live in or to visit?

Yes.

What are some of the misconceptions you most often hear about Romania, and how do you feel about them?

The biggest misconception abroad is that Romania is dangerous, and has a high crime rate and polluted, unattractive cities.

I'm unhappy with the negative press Romania gets abroad.

Romania's brand image is still very bad.

What is the most powerful feeling that Romania brings to you, and why?

Traditional - but not overly conservative.

Liberal - not constrained by others so much.

Secure - little crime.

Social - seldom confronted with anti-social behavior.

Easy going.

Please tell us the three things you like the most about Romania.

Flexible people.

Great climate and natural environment.

Heritage and culture.

If you had to advertise for Romania as a country, what would be the top things you would mention to promote it?

Little crime, friendly people with good English, perfect climate, green nature, culture and heritage.

What could make Romania the perfect country for you (what’s missing)?

Safer driving (uncontrolled speeding on the roads is a big concern).

Stand up pubs.

European-standard skiing facilities.

Golf courses.

What are your favorite places in Romania, and why?

Sighisoara - lived and worked there for some time.

Maramures - very traditional.

What is your favorite Romanian food?

Sarmale (e.n. a mixture of rice and minced meat rolled in cabbage leaves, usually served with polenta, hot pepper, and sour cream).

What do you like about Romanian culture, history, customs? Please give us some examples.

Romanian handcrafts.

Retention of agrarian skills of the past.

Multi-ethnic.

What are the Romanian words/phrases a non-Romanian speaker should know, in your opinion?

Cumsecade (e.n. usually used when talking about a person - good, honest, decent).

Om de treaba (e.n. good man - similar to cumsecade).

Ce sa fac? (e.n. what can I do?).

Anything else to share with us that was not covered in the questions above?

Relative to other countries, e.g. France, Spain or Italy, Romanians have a very good command of English, which makes visiting easier.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Finbar Murphy)