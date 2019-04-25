Romania's Finance Ministry grants EUR 32 mln state aid to 8 companies

Romania’s Finance Ministry granted state aid worth RON 151 million (EUR 32 million) to eight companies in the automotive, food, and tourism sectors.

The state aid will help finance investment projects worth RON 379 million (EUR 80.6 million) that will create 882 new jobs, the Finance Ministry announced. Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici signed the state aid contracts with the eight beneficiaries on Wednesday, April 24.

The companies that will benefit from state grants include auto parts producer Coskunoz MA, which will get RON 39.2 mln, soft drinks producer Maspex Romania, which will get RON 45.5 mln for two investment projects, and Mannekes Electric, which will get RON 17.6 mln for a greenfield factory that produces charging cables for electric cars.

Other beneficiaries are Haraeus Romania (RON 9.3 mln), Electroprecizia Electrical Motors (RON 7.5 mln), CI Aboliv (RON 3.8 mln), and Rossini Sleeve Technolgies (RON 6.2 mln). Nymphaea Resorts, one of the biggest SPA operators in Romania, will also get RON 22.1 mln for building a new four-star hotel in Oradea.

The Finance Ministry has RON 1.6 bln (EUR 340 mln) included in its budget for 2019 for state aid.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)