Film & history festival at famous Romanian citadel this summer

The ninth edition of Rasnov Film and History Festival in Central Romania will take place between July 28 and August 6.

The event will take place in several locations in the Rasnov city, namely the garden of the famous Rasnov Citadel, Amza Pellea Cinema, the Evangelical Church, and Unirii Square, reports local Agerpres.

The event program will include movie screenings, exhibitions, debates, book launches, concerts, and a summer school. The festival’s main theme will be “Globalization of Populism”.

An important moment of the event will be the preview of the documentary film Brasov 1987 – two years too early (Brasov 1987 – doi ani prea devreme), produced by Brasov County Museum of History and the national television TVR. It is the most extensive documentary on the historic moment of November 15, 1987 (the Brasov Rebellion), which happened two years before the fall of Communism in Romania. The film will be screened on August 6.

