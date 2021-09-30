Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:05
Business

FIC survey: Foreign investors' sentiment remains robust in Romania

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The expectations of the Romanian business environment remain optimistic and are in line with those seen in March 2021, according to the Business Sentiment Index (BSI) research, organized by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in September 2021.

Research has shown a general positive feeling of the Romanian business environment, in line with international developments, especially in terms of the business environment outlook.

The share of companies expecting their business to grow has constantly advanced from 22.7% in September 2020 to 37.8% in September 2021.

Nevertheless, the share of companies expressing optimism at the end of March 2020 (one can assume the data was collected in advance; therefore, it does not reflect the March 16 lockdown) was as high as 42.9%.

At that time, the Liberal Party (PNL) had just replaced the Social Democrats (PSD) at rule since several months, and despite the political turmoil, the investors were expecting the new Liberals to reverse the anti-market regulations set in place by their predecessors.

According to the September 2021 BSI poll, 80% of companies expect their financial performance to improve, especially in connection to the domestic market.

Almost half (46.7%) of them expect their exports to remain at similar levels, a percentage similar to those seen in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

"From an investment perspective, we see that companies' confidence in business opportunities has maintained because more than 53% of companies have investment plans to implement during the next 12 months. This figure marks a new peak.

(Photo: Suriyapong Koktong | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:05
Business

FIC survey: Foreign investors' sentiment remains robust in Romania

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The expectations of the Romanian business environment remain optimistic and are in line with those seen in March 2021, according to the Business Sentiment Index (BSI) research, organized by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in September 2021.

Research has shown a general positive feeling of the Romanian business environment, in line with international developments, especially in terms of the business environment outlook.

The share of companies expecting their business to grow has constantly advanced from 22.7% in September 2020 to 37.8% in September 2021.

Nevertheless, the share of companies expressing optimism at the end of March 2020 (one can assume the data was collected in advance; therefore, it does not reflect the March 16 lockdown) was as high as 42.9%.

At that time, the Liberal Party (PNL) had just replaced the Social Democrats (PSD) at rule since several months, and despite the political turmoil, the investors were expecting the new Liberals to reverse the anti-market regulations set in place by their predecessors.

According to the September 2021 BSI poll, 80% of companies expect their financial performance to improve, especially in connection to the domestic market.

Almost half (46.7%) of them expect their exports to remain at similar levels, a percentage similar to those seen in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

"From an investment perspective, we see that companies' confidence in business opportunities has maintained because more than 53% of companies have investment plans to implement during the next 12 months. This figure marks a new peak.

(Photo: Suriyapong Koktong | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US