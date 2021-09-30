FIC survey: Foreign investors' sentiment remains robust in Romania

The expectations of the Romanian business environment remain optimistic and are in line with those seen in March 2021, according to the Business Sentiment Index (BSI) research, organized by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC) in September 2021.

Research has shown a general positive feeling of the Romanian business environment, in line with international developments, especially in terms of the business environment outlook.

The share of companies expecting their business to grow has constantly advanced from 22.7% in September 2020 to 37.8% in September 2021.

Nevertheless, the share of companies expressing optimism at the end of March 2020 (one can assume the data was collected in advance; therefore, it does not reflect the March 16 lockdown) was as high as 42.9%.

At that time, the Liberal Party (PNL) had just replaced the Social Democrats (PSD) at rule since several months, and despite the political turmoil, the investors were expecting the new Liberals to reverse the anti-market regulations set in place by their predecessors.

According to the September 2021 BSI poll, 80% of companies expect their financial performance to improve, especially in connection to the domestic market.

Almost half (46.7%) of them expect their exports to remain at similar levels, a percentage similar to those seen in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

"From an investment perspective, we see that companies' confidence in business opportunities has maintained because more than 53% of companies have investment plans to implement during the next 12 months. This figure marks a new peak.

(Photo: Suriyapong Koktong | Dreamstime.com)

