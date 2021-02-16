Revenues of leading RO courier exceeds EUR 200 mln driven by pandemic

The revenues of leading Romanian courier company FAN Courier exceeded the threshold of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln) in 2020, after surging by over 27% compared to the previous year, due to the increase in activity generated by the pandemic, Economica.net reported.

The company also announces that it will complete the investment in a new hub in Cluj-Napoca by the end of this year after receiving the final building permit this month.

Fan Courier will invest EUR 7 mln this year in Cluj-Napoca. This will be its third hub after those in Stefanesti (near Bucharest) and Brasov. It will be equipped with a sorting belt with a capacity of 7,500 packages/hour and will have 300 employees.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

