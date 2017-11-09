Romanian delivery company introduces non-stop pick-up option

FAN Courier, the biggest courier firm on the local market, has introduced a pick-up option for the products customers order online.

The service is called eBox and allows clients to pick-up their package from lockers offering 24/7 access. With this option, online shoppers no longer have to wait for their package to be delivered within the time frame set by the delivery company.

Most delivery services inform recipients on the day of delivery that they will drop the package in between 09:00 and 17:00. As such, those awaiting a delivery need to be at home most of the day if they cannot rely on someone else to pick up their package.

Fan Courier’s eBox is currently available as a pilot project in ten locations in Bucharest.

Besides the flexibility offered to clients, the service allows for more efficient deliveries for the company. “Our couriers no longer need to return to one address several times in order to make the delivery, if at the first contact the client was not at home, or if he requested the delivery to be made outside of our working schedule,” Roxana Magopet, marketing & PR manager FAN Courier, said.

Clients shopping online will have the option of choosing the eBox delivery on the website of the partner retailer. They can select the locker that is most easy to reach for them. For the first year, the service will be offered only for packages that have already been paid.

FAN Courier also plans to add a “drop off” option, for clients who wish to send packages or envelopes, in the next development stage.

The ten Bucharest lockers can be found next to the entrance of Promenada Mall, and at the Petrom Muncii, Dr. Herescu, Drumul Taberei (Brasov), Brancoveanu, Militari, Fundeni, Ferentari, Virtutii and Straulesti gas stations.

The eBox option is based on a mechanism produced by Austrian company Keba. All lockers are located in controlled areas and are equipped with alarm and anti-theft systems.

Fan Courier, which is owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Adrian Mihai, Neculai Mihai and

Felix Patrascanu, is the largest parcel delivery service on the local market. The company has over 5,700 employees and collaborators and a fleet of 3,700 vehicles. It recorded a turnover of EUR 114 million in 2016.

