FAN Courier relocates part of its shipping activity in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park

P3 Logistic Parks (P3) welcomes a new tenant to the P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park community. FAN Courier, the leader in shipping services in Romania, has leased 5,000 sqm of storage and office space in the logistic park located at km 13 on the A1.

The courier service provider intends the new space to become the main shipping hub in the west of Bucharest, which will serve all FAN Courier customers in this part of ​​the capital.

Sinziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 Romania, said: "We are happy to welcome the largest shipping service company in Romania to our park and we are honoured that it has chosen to establish a new regional hub here. The shipping services market has grown considerably in recent years, and the growing number of e-commerce deliveries and investments in operational capabilities and technologies give us positive prospects for the development of this industry during the coming period."

The level of investment by FAN Courier this year exceeded €31.5 million, the most important projects being the development of the locker network, the digitization and expansion of several hubs around the country and the installation of relevant technology.

In respect to the new space in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistics park, where approximately 150 employees of the shipping company work, FAN Courier is analyzing the possibility of equipping it with advanced technologies for sorting and weighing shipments. If the activity at the location will require additional investments, they will be allocated at the appropriate time.

Catalin Stroe, Bucharest Operations Manager at FAN Courier, said: "We chose this space because it is suitable for carrying out our activity, both in terms of the facilities offered and in terms of its strategic location in a heavily industrialized area, one of the most important in our company's infrastructure. The space allows us the equipment and technology specific for courier activity and offers us the opportunity for good zonal organization. We appreciate the strong collaboration with the entire P3 team, which is always focused upon the needs of the businesses on its premises."

