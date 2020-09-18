Profile picture for user andreich
Business
EY seals global alliance with Romanian unicorn UiPath
18 September 2020
Global consultancy group EY has entered into an alliance with Romanian tech unicorn UiPath, a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The partnership aims to increase the adoption of automation technology in organizations.

The alliance was also concluded with the EY member companies from Romania and India, with a view of the partnership's subsequent global extension.

By implementing the UiPath automation platform, EY teams will help companies create a digital workforce based on the integration of various automation technologies. Thus, the companies will be able to carry out their activities differently - meaning better, faster, and with lower costs - and do different things to meet the new market requirements, EY Romania said in a press release.

"This alliance is an important achievement because it allows us to think and develop advanced solutions for our customers, making efficient use of each party's resources. We believed in UiPath's potential to revolutionize the market with its automation technology, and we have invested in developing our team's skills since 2016. We currently have an extensive team, with five years of experience in implementing automation projects with UiPath, globally," says Aurelia Costache, leader of the Consulting department of EY Romania and leader of regional intelligent automation solutions (CESA).

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

