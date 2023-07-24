Extreme heat: Meteorologists issue two-day Code Red for southern Romania

Several counties in southern Romania will be under a Code Red for extreme heat for two days this week, July 25 and July 26, with temperatures forecasted to climb to 42 degrees Celsius.

Romania's National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Red Code heat warning valid for Tuesday, July 25, in the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Călărași, and the capital Bucharest. Extreme maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius will be recorded, and the heat discomfort will be particularly intense.

Also on Tuesday, an Orange Code heat warning is valid for southern Crișana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, the south half of Moldova, and the western Dobrogea region. A Yellow Code warning covers the rest of the country.

For Wednesday, July 26, ANM has issued a Red Code heat warning for the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Galați, the western part of Constanța county, and Bucharest. Extreme maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius will also be registered, and the heat discomfort will be particularly intense.

At the same time, meteorologists have issued an Orange Code heat warning for southern Oltenia, northern Muntenia, northwestern Dobrogea, and central and southwestern Moldova. Maximum temperatures of generally 37-39 degrees Celsius will be recorded, resulting in accentuated heat discomfort. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Romania has been punished by heat waves in the last weeks. Recently, the country's minister of environment, Mircea Fechet, noted that this could be the hottest July in recorded history.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)