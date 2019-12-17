Romanian oil service company competes for big contract in Ukraine

Ukrgasvydobuvannia, the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, has selected the Romanian company Expert Petroleum Solutions and a consortium of two Chinese companies for negotiations to conclude a production growth contract at two mature perimeter groups in the western part of the country, Profit.ro reported.

The Ukrainian gas producer has completed the first stage of the competition for the award of the production growth contract, to which four companies and international consortia have registered.

Expert Petroleum Solutions and the association formed by Chinese companies Xinjiang Baken Power Engineering and Zhongshi Shenli Petroleum Engineering have been selected for further negotiations, according to Ukrgasvydobuvannia.

Expert Petroleum Solutions, with about 620 employees, is part of the Expert Petroleum group, founded in Luxembourg in 2005.

The company is also a partner of Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom in two contracts for increasing the productivity of mature deposits in Romania, in Timiș and Gorj counties, and has previously carried out a similar contract with Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

