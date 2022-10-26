Business

Romanian paper company to invest EUR 50 mln, adds two new production lines

26 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Exonia, one of the leading players in Romania's paper packaging market, will buy two new complete production lines that it expects to receive in the second part of next year, Tiberiu Stoian, CEO of Exonia, told Economedia.ro.

The investments planned until the end of 2023 (some EUR 50 mln) will diversify the production range by adding new categories.

"We will be the first manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe to manufacture courier envelopes with an automatic return system in the same packaging to reduce packaging consumption and carbon footprint," said Exonia's CEO.

The two lines are currently in production at the Windmoller & Hölscher plant in Germany.

"For next year, we have an investment budget of EUR 10 mln, which we will allocate to the 300% expansion of our production capacity and to the expansion of the production spaces we currently use, which will increase from 12,500 to over 35,000 sqm," said Tiberiu Stoian.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian paper company to invest EUR 50 mln, adds two new production lines

26 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Exonia, one of the leading players in Romania's paper packaging market, will buy two new complete production lines that it expects to receive in the second part of next year, Tiberiu Stoian, CEO of Exonia, told Economedia.ro.

The investments planned until the end of 2023 (some EUR 50 mln) will diversify the production range by adding new categories.

"We will be the first manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe to manufacture courier envelopes with an automatic return system in the same packaging to reduce packaging consumption and carbon footprint," said Exonia's CEO.

The two lines are currently in production at the Windmoller & Hölscher plant in Germany.

"For next year, we have an investment budget of EUR 10 mln, which we will allocate to the 300% expansion of our production capacity and to the expansion of the production spaces we currently use, which will increase from 12,500 to over 35,000 sqm," said Tiberiu Stoian.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen