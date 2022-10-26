Romanian paper company to invest EUR 50 mln, adds two new production lines

Exonia, one of the leading players in Romania's paper packaging market, will buy two new complete production lines that it expects to receive in the second part of next year, Tiberiu Stoian, CEO of Exonia, told Economedia.ro.

The investments planned until the end of 2023 (some EUR 50 mln) will diversify the production range by adding new categories.

"We will be the first manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe to manufacture courier envelopes with an automatic return system in the same packaging to reduce packaging consumption and carbon footprint," said Exonia's CEO.

The two lines are currently in production at the Windmoller & Hölscher plant in Germany.

"For next year, we have an investment budget of EUR 10 mln, which we will allocate to the 300% expansion of our production capacity and to the expansion of the production spaces we currently use, which will increase from 12,500 to over 35,000 sqm," said Tiberiu Stoian.

