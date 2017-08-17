An exhibition of torture techniques, which aims to show tourists another side of the life of 500 years ago, was opened in the brick basement of the Archeology Museum located within the Corvinilor Castle complex in Hunedoara county, in Western Romania.

The exhibition features replicas of torture devices such as the Judas Cradle, the Iron Maiden and the hot masks, reports local Agerpres.

A visit to the new exhibition can prove to be quite an experience as the terrifying atmosphere is complemented by lights that have been carefully set to reflect the horror of the victims, as well as sounds that can be heard in the basement, which are similar to the victims’ cry of pain.

“We’ve worked for four months to arrange this exhibition, together with several specialists in history who helped us with the documentation. The work team was made up of 20 artists, and we hope that the tourists will like the result of our work,” said Valentin Soachete, the artistic director of the exhibition.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Sunday, between 09:00 and 20:00, according to information posted on Hunedoara City Hall’s Facebook page. The entry costs RON 10.

(Photo source: Primaria Hunedoara on Facebook)