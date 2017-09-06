Turkish telecom operator Euroweb ups turnover 20% in Romania

Telecom operator Euroweb Romania, the local subsidiary of the Turkish group Turk Telekom International, recorded a 20% increase in its turnover in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2016.

The company estimates that it will exceed its EUR 9 million sales target for this year, reports Profit.ro.

Euroweb Romania recorded a EUR 8.5 million turnover in 2016, up 8% over the previous year.

The company has over 1,000 business customers in Romania. It provides Internet, data and phone services.

The Turkish group has opened a data center in Bucharest and modernized its data center in Timisoara. It operates 6,000 km of optical fiber in Romania.

As part of the Turk Telekom International group, it has access to an infrastructure of over 40,000 km of optical fiber. The company is connected to the Balkans, Middle East and the Caucasus area.

