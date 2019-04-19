European poll shows liberals consolidating lead ahead of May 26 elections

A survey conducted by polling agency Kantar across the EU at the request of the European Parliament shows that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has consolidated its lead over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) ahead of the May 26 European elections in Romania.

PNL, the biggest opposition party, has a share of 25.2% of the intended vote while the ruling party PSD has 21.5%, local G4media.ro reported. The reformist Alliance 2020 USR + PLUS is third, with 17.7%.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) of Calin Popescu Tariceanu is quoted with 12.7% of the intended vote, followed by the Pro Romania party of former PM Victor Ponta with 11.2%. The ethnic Hungarians party UDMR has 5.1% of the vote intentions while the party of former president Traian Basescu - PMP would not enter the EP, with a score of 4.7%.

The Kantar survey is based on a poll ran by IMAS on April 5.

Based on the voting intentions, PNL would receive 9 seats in the European Parliament, PSD would receive 8, and the Alliance 2020 USR + PLUS would receive 6 seats. ALDE and Pro Romania would gain 4 seats each, followed by UDMR (1 seat).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)