European Parliament to adopt resolution on Romania’s rule of law in mid-November

The European Parliament will vote in its plenary sitting on November 14 the resolution on the rule of law in Romania, according to the draft agenda published on the website of the European institution, cited by local Mediafax.

This vote would thus come the day after the latest Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report of the European Commission (EC) will be published, which is scheduled for November 13. The EC told Mediafax that it would also take into account the two Venice Commission opinions on the justice laws and the criminal codes when drafting its report.

The resolution to be adopted in mid-November comes after the debate in the European Parliament plenary session on October 3, which focused on the latest reform of Romania’s judicial system. The Romanian prime minister also held a speech during this debate, in which she criticized the CVM reports.

President Klaus Iohannis said earlier this week, during a joint press conference with Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, that “it is extremely unusual for the European Parliament to debate and vote a resolution on a Member State just one month ahead of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

Answering a journalist’s question on this topic, Iohannis said: “The European Parliament obviously has the right to debate problems, issues and, if necessary, to come up with resolutions which have to be voted. It is their right. […] Romania is a functioning democracy and Romania obeys the rule of law. But, on the other hand, of course, Romania is a very lively democracy and we have approaches which some believe are not of the good kind. […] Nevertheless, it is extremely unusual for the European Parliament to debate and vote a resolution on a Member State just one month ahead of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will be taken over by this Member State. The decision is with the European Parliament.”

Romania will hold the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]