European Film Festival returns with hybrid edition, in Bucharest and online

The 25th edition of the European Film Festival will have a hybrid format, with screenings held at the Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest and online ones.

The event takes place between December 10 and December 12 in Bucharest, and online, at eventbook.ro, between December 15 and December 17.

The program includes four films, selected by Andrei Tănăsescu, this edition’s artistic director.

The films that will be screened are David Dufresne’s The Monopoly of Violence/ Un pays qui se tient sage (France, 2020), Janna Ji Wonders’s Walchensee Forever (Germany, 2020), Tadhg O’Sullivan’s To the Moon (Ireland, 2020), and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (US- Germany, 2021).

The screenings will be followed by discussions with filmmakers and film critics.

Except for The French Dispatch, all the other films will be available online for 24 hours.

More on the program here.

The European Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with support from the European Commission Representation in Romania, in partnership with EUNIC Romania, the French Institute, Goethe Institute, and the Embassy of Ireland in Romania.

(Photo: Ifeelstock/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com