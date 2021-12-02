Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003. 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 11:40
Culture

European Film Festival returns with hybrid edition, in Bucharest and online

02 December 2021
The 25th edition of the European Film Festival will have a hybrid format, with screenings held at the Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest and online ones.

The event takes place between December 10 and December 12 in Bucharest, and online, at eventbook.ro, between December 15 and December 17.

The program includes four films, selected by Andrei Tănăsescu, this edition’s artistic director.

The films that will be screened are David Dufresne’s The Monopoly of Violence/ Un pays qui se tient sage (France, 2020), Janna Ji Wonders’s Walchensee Forever (Germany, 2020), Tadhg O’Sullivan’s To the Moon (Ireland, 2020), and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (US- Germany, 2021).

The screenings will be followed by discussions with filmmakers and film critics.

Except for The French Dispatch, all the other films will be available online for 24 hours.

More on the program here.

The European Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with support from the European Commission Representation in Romania, in partnership with EUNIC Romania, the French Institute, Goethe Institute, and the Embassy of Ireland in Romania.

(Photo: Ifeelstock/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

