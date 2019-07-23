Ro Insider
Events
Jazz, classical music concerts in Romanian mountain resort
23 July 2019
The mountain resort of Sinaia, about two hours’ drive north of Bucharest, is hosting the summer edition of Europafest festival until July 29.

The event features five jazz and classical music concerts delivered by musicians coming from ten countries: UK, US, Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Bulgaria and Romania.

On July 25, the concert Classic in the Park takes place in the park in front of the Sinaia casino, with a program including works by J.S. Bach, N. Paganini, T. Vitali, P.I. Tchaikovsky, and E. Lalo and Romanian violinist Remus Azoiței performing.

Other concerts are scheduled at the King’s Valley Hall of the Mara Hotel on July 27 and July 29. The Gala of the festival takes place at Peleș Castle, on July 28.

Access to the events is invitation-based but free access is also granted within available seating.

(Photo courtesy of Europafest)

