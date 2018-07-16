Festival brings classical music to Romanian mountain resort

The EUROPAfest event is having a summer edition in the mountain resort of Sinaia until July 26.

The two—week festival started on July 14 and presents concerts in several locations in the city, such as the Sinaia Casino, the Central Park, the Mara Hotel or the Catholic Church.

The program includes concerts with titles such as “Classic in the Park”, scheduled for July 19 in the Dimitrie Ghica Park, “Summer Concert in the Church” on July 20 at the Catholic Church, and a gala concert on July 22 at Mara Hotel.

The event also covers the Summer Music Academy Sinaia Dinu Lipatti, a program of advanced musical studies. Romanian violinist Remus Azoiței, a professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, will teach in the program.

Access to the concerts is based on invitation but free entrance is also granted within available seating.

