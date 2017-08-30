Eurolines Romania signs partnership with FlixBus for international routes

Romanian group Eurolines, which provides tourism and transport services, has signed a collaboration with FlixBus, a company that offers intercity bus services all over Europe.

Eurolines’s international routes from Romania to Germany, France, Spain and UK will become part of FlixBus’ network from September 1.

Most of the Eurolines buses will be rebranded under the Flixbus brand. Some of the routes, like the one to the Republic of Moldova, will remain under the Eurolines brand.

“What we lack – and I felt the need for this partnership – is the new technology that FlixBus has to offer,” said Eurolines Romania general manager Dragos Anastasiu.

FlixBus intends to connect the major cities of Romania with the 26 European countries in its portfolio.

The Eurolines Romania group includes 21 companies, specialized in transport, tourism and IT. FlixBus has partnerships with 250 bus operators in Europe. It has over 6,000 employees.

