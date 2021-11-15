Insurance market leader Euroins Romania announces “positive results” in past six months

Euroins Romania, part of the Bulgarian group Euroins - Eurohold, announced “a series of positive results” six months after the appointment of new CEO Tanja Blatnik. The company reported a massive decrease in complaints, radical improvement in processing claims leading to faster payments and important increases in the non-motor third-party liability (MTPL) segment.

The involvement of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the shareholding of the parent company is an unprecedented message of trust […] while also confirming that Euroins is on a good path to become a benchmark on the Romanian insurance market, according to the company’s statement.

Despite the sensitive situation on the MTPL market, the number of compulsory car insurance sold by Euroins increased by only 5%. In comparison, on the non-RCA segment, Euroins also recorded increases of 1000%.

There is also a significant decrease in the number of complaints filed with ASF against Euroins. This decrease is due to the change in the internal procedures of the Euroins, which shorten the processing times of claims and lead to much faster payments.

