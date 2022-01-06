EUR 0.5 bln of EU funds for food processing projects still available in Romania

Romanian entrepreneurs have not filed enough projects in the food processing sector to be financed with European funds. Consequently, EUR 500 mln are still available amid weak demand, according to Răzvan Gălăţan, expert and operational director at the consulting firm Goodwill Consulting Romania, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily.

"There are over EUR 500 mln waiting for projects. This is in addition to the submitted (and financed) projects, because on the agriculture component there were, in total, EUR 700 mln. Another EUR 150 mln are available for non-agricultural activities. These are just the money left over, not the ones that have already been disbursed. (...) We had allocations both from the remaining funds from 2014-2020 and part of the funds for 2021-2027. There aren't that many projects submitted. There were components of great interest, such as those for non-agricultural activities or in the area of ​​cereals. On the other hand, on the processing side, there is still a lot of money, and the interest is not too high in the market," he explained.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

