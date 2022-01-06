Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 08:05
Business

EUR 0.5 bln of EU funds for food processing projects still available in Romania

06 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneurs have not filed enough projects in the food processing sector to be financed with European funds. Consequently, EUR 500 mln are still available amid weak demand, according to Răzvan Gălăţan, expert and operational director at the consulting firm Goodwill Consulting Romania, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily.

"There are over EUR 500 mln waiting for projects. This is in addition to the submitted (and financed) projects, because on the agriculture component there were, in total, EUR 700 mln. Another EUR 150 mln are available for non-agricultural activities. These are just the money left over, not the ones that have already been disbursed. (...) We had allocations both from the remaining funds from 2014-2020 and part of the funds for 2021-2027. There aren't that many projects submitted. There were components of great interest, such as those for non-agricultural activities or in the area of ​​cereals. On the other hand, on the processing side, there is still a lot of money, and the interest is not too high in the market," he explained.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 08:05
Business

EUR 0.5 bln of EU funds for food processing projects still available in Romania

06 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneurs have not filed enough projects in the food processing sector to be financed with European funds. Consequently, EUR 500 mln are still available amid weak demand, according to Răzvan Gălăţan, expert and operational director at the consulting firm Goodwill Consulting Romania, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily.

"There are over EUR 500 mln waiting for projects. This is in addition to the submitted (and financed) projects, because on the agriculture component there were, in total, EUR 700 mln. Another EUR 150 mln are available for non-agricultural activities. These are just the money left over, not the ones that have already been disbursed. (...) We had allocations both from the remaining funds from 2014-2020 and part of the funds for 2021-2027. There aren't that many projects submitted. There were components of great interest, such as those for non-agricultural activities or in the area of ​​cereals. On the other hand, on the processing side, there is still a lot of money, and the interest is not too high in the market," he explained.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks