EU wants to cut funding for countries which break rule of law

The European Commission has officially proposed cutting EU funding for member states which do not respect the rule of law.

“Respect for the rule of law is an essential precondition for sound financial management and effective EU funding,” according to the EC, which yesterday released its budget for the 2021-2027 period.

It has proposed a new mechanism to “protect the EU budget from financial risks linked to generalized deficiencies regarding the rule of law in the Member States.” This would allow the EU to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the rule of law deficiencies,” it wrote.

Poland was recently sanctioned by the EC for breaking the rule of law. Meanwhile, in Hungary and Romania, media and the civil society have claimed the ruling party is breaking the rule of law with proposed Criminal Code changes.

EC president Jean-Claude Juncker has highlighted the need for such a mechanism. “We will ensure sound financial management through the first ever rule of law mechanism. This is what it means to act responsibly with our taxpayers’ money. The ball is now in the court of Parliament and Council. I strongly believe we should aim to have agreement before the European Parliament elections next year.”

