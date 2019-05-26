EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead

Three parties are almost tied in the lead in Romania’s elections for the European Parliament, according to the exit poll conducted by local institutes CURS and Avangarde.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling party in Romania, and the National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party, were tied at 25.8% in the exit poll. The Alliance 2020 USR+Plus came third, with 23.9%.

The other parties are far behind in the exit polls. PRO Romania, the party of former prime minister Victor Ponta is fourth, with an estimated score of 5.7%, followed by the Hungarian Union (UDMR) – 5.4%, and the Popular Movement Party (PMP) – 5.2%. The junior ruling coalition partner ALDE has an estimated score of 4.9%.

The sample for the exit-polls doesn’t include voters in the Diaspora, who are largely anti-PSD. Thus, the opposition parties are likely the big winners of the EU elections.

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)