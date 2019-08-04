Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/08/2019 - 08:28
Politics
Romania’s new justice ordinance could trigger Article 7, EU commissioner says
08 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The activation of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union is an option in case the Romanian Government passes the emergency ordinances the Justice Ministry drafted and submitted to the Magistrates Body CSM for review, EU Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova hinted in Bucharest amid tense situation related to the rule of law in Romania.

The European Commission has not yet discussed the activation of Article 7 in the case of Romania, but the way forward depends on what will happen in the following days, the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova said on April 4 in Bucharest, where she attended the “European Day of Competition and Consumers” conference, local Agerpres reported.

Jourova was asked by the media what measures the European Commission would take if Romania's Government adopted the emergency ordinances amending the justice laws and criminal codes.

“I won't speculate on this issue. […] To us, these two ordinances are steps in a very wrong direction, and we are waiting for reactions from the Government, hoping that the Government will get back on the normal path that was so positive and successful in the past ten years. I won’t speculate about the next steps, but there will be a reaction,” Jourova said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 04/08/2019 - 08:28
Politics
Romania’s new justice ordinance could trigger Article 7, EU commissioner says
08 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The activation of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union is an option in case the Romanian Government passes the emergency ordinances the Justice Ministry drafted and submitted to the Magistrates Body CSM for review, EU Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova hinted in Bucharest amid tense situation related to the rule of law in Romania.

The European Commission has not yet discussed the activation of Article 7 in the case of Romania, but the way forward depends on what will happen in the following days, the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova said on April 4 in Bucharest, where she attended the “European Day of Competition and Consumers” conference, local Agerpres reported.

Jourova was asked by the media what measures the European Commission would take if Romania's Government adopted the emergency ordinances amending the justice laws and criminal codes.

“I won't speculate on this issue. […] To us, these two ordinances are steps in a very wrong direction, and we are waiting for reactions from the Government, hoping that the Government will get back on the normal path that was so positive and successful in the past ten years. I won’t speculate about the next steps, but there will be a reaction,” Jourova said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us