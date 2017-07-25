Independent fuel distributor opens largest gas station in Romania

ETU Oil & Gas, an independent fuel distribution chain, has opened the largest gas station in Romania, according to a company’s announcement.

It is the third gas station the company owns in Romania and is located on the DN1 national road, between Brasov and Bucharest. The station also includes a market and a terrace.

ETU Oil & Gas is the fuel division of Neptun SA Campina, owned by Romanian investors.

OMV Petrom, a company controlled by the Austrian group OMV is the largest fuel distributor in the local market. It is followed by Rompetrol, a business controlled by Kazakh state-owned company KazMunayGas, and Hungarian group MOL.

