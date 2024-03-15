First ETF listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches assets of RON 220 mln and over 18,000 investors

ETF BET Patria-TradeVille (BVB ticker: TVBETETF), the first Exchange Traded Fund in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reached an asset of RON 220.5 million (EUR 44.3 mln) in mid-March, an increase of more than 13 times in the last three years.

The number of investors in the fund also increased more than 12 times in these three years, from 1,483 at the end of February 2021 to 18,265 investors in February 2024.

The fund's return was 33.4% in 2023 and 69.6% over the past three years.

“We are pleased with the remarkable increase in the size of the ETF BET Patria-TradeVille and the number of investors in the fund. Over a quarter of investors in all open-end equity funds in Romania have given us their trust and are investors in our two ETFs. ETF BET Patria – TradeVille has become one of the most liquid, occupying a place in the top 20 most liquid instruments on BVB for the last 12 months, out of over 750 instruments traded. All this shows that the fund achieves its goal of offering the investing public a simple and modern tool to benefit from the performance of shares on the stock exchange. We see that the ETF segment has been expanding on developed markets in recent years and I believe interest in it will continue to grow in Romania as well,” said Razvan Pașol, CEO of Patria Asset Management, fund manager.

Adrian Tanase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange, added: “The diversification of the financial instruments we offer to investors is one of our objectives. We are glad that the Patria Asset Management team is a partner in this regard, by managing the two ETFs listed on the stock exchange. Investing in an ETF has a double advantage, on the one hand, investors benefit from the performance of the largest listed companies and, on the other hand, they have access to a liquid financial instrument. We have more investors on the stock exchange, according to the latest Investor Compensation Fund data, a fact that is also reflected in the higher number of investors in the ETF that replicates the BET index.”

ETF BET Patria-TradeVille replicates the structure of the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET - and offers investors the opportunity to benefit from the performance of the 20 most important Romanian companies listed on the stock exchange. BET, the Bucharest Stock Exchange main index, reached a new all-time high of 16,298 points, on March 8, 2024, and, in the last 12 months, it registered an increase of 31%.

The fund has been listed on the stock exchange since August 2012 and benefits from TradeVille's market maker services, which provides liquidity to investors wishing to trade fund units. In the last 12 months, investors have made over 82,500 transactions with ETF BET Patria-TradeVille fund units, worth RON 133.5 mln. In December 2023, Patria Asset Management announced the reduction of the fund's operating costs, including the management fee, from 1.2 to 0.9% per annum.

Patria Asset Management manages the only ETF funds in Romania. The company launched last year, in February 2023, the first sectoral ETF in Romania, ETF Energie Patria – TradeVille (symbol BVB: PTENGETF). It aims to replicate BVB's BET-NG index, dedicated to the energy and related utilities sector.

Patria Bank is a group with a diversified presence of financial instruments on the capital market. In addition to the two ETFs listed, Patria Bank shares (BVB: PBK) and two bond issues of the bank (BVB: PBK27E and PBK28E) are also available to investors on BVB.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)