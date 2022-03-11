Erste Group sees robust potential for shares of RO health services provider MedLife

BVB-listed private medical services provider MedLife's 2021 results and acquisitions create a solid growth base going forward, Erste Group analysts state. They argue that in absence of a regional meltdown, or an unparalleled economic downturn in the country, Medlife should remain one of the alternatives of choice for medical services, both in a premier and a medium consumer segment.

Erste Group, in a research report on the private medical services provider MedLife (M), released on March 8, indicated a target price of RON 28.5 - 73% above the market price at that time. For comparison, on November 11, 2021, Erste put forward a target price of RON 26.5 per share.

MedLife’s shares rallied by over 20% during the two trading sessions since the release of the report to RON 20 at the end of the March 10 trading day but still holds a robust 42.5% growth potential.

(Photo: Andreistanescu/ Dreamstime)

