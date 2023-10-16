ERA Park Oradea shopping centre reinvents itself, with a refurbished food court and a mix of new brands

News from Companies

ERA Park Oradea steps into a new era! The biggest shopping and family center in Oradea, the place where, day after day, thousands of people come to shop and spend their free time, is reinventing itself. The shopping center has entered a complex redesign process, which represents the biggest change since its opening!

On top of having a brand new food court, the complex is preparing to welcome new brands such as JYSK.

7 new stores and more to come

Since the beginning of this year, ERA Park Oradea's goal has been to strengthen its position, constantly perfecting the concept of "the ideal place for shopping & family fun", offering its customers more convenience and shopping diversity.

The process of refurbishment and upgrading is dynamic and part of the life cycle of a shopping center. So far this year, 7 new shops have opened - Sinsay, English Home, Lensa, Leonidas, Chinese Restaurant, Pepco, Saltele Dupen, covering a 4000 sqm GLA.

Additionally, 1,000 sqm has been remodeled to showcase retailers such as Kenvelo and Leonardo, already present in the center.

This autumn's surprise: the ERA Park management team announces that one of the biggest furniture, decor and homeware brands, JYSK, will open a store of 1,400 sqm! Preparations are in full swing, so the new store will open its doors in the first days of next year, with its well-known products created according to the Scandinavian model, with an emphasis on simple and modern design.

The ERA Park Oradea team is focusing on consumer trends and is in active negotiations with other fashion, entertainment, various services and sports retailers for approximately 7,000 sqm.

Food court in the month of gifts

This year, for ERA Park's food lovers, Santa will come early! The new food court area will open with a new design! The dining and leisure facilities, increasingly popular with the younger generation in particular, are getting a new look. Among other things, the common corridors and sanitary areas are being modernized and the whole area is being redesigned to meet the demands of customers.

Based on urban furniture, comfortable materials, and new functions, the food court area will display a new and modern look. In addition, the lounge area, under the dome, will provide a suitable space for socializing and relaxing, whether it's families shopping, friends chatting or business people networking in an attractive environment. The concept and design was developed by PickTwo studio.

ERA Park, an urban hub

Through the new changes, the diversity and novelty of the tenant mix, but also through the modern design, the ERA Park Oradea team wants to increase the attractiveness of the shopping center, creating an environment for it to become an urban hub.

"The needs of customers and visitors have been prioritized throughout this modernization process. The modification, improvement, and renovation works of the ERA Park Oradea shopping center are taking place without affecting the smooth running of current activities, and the working areas are well-demarcated and secured. The opening hours are being carried out under normal conditions", underlined Lavinia Truta, Head of Leasing Argo Capital Property, the owner of ERA Park Oradea shopping center.

