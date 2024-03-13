Western Romania: EPPO investigates misuse of EU funds in Arad

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Timișoara and Bucharest carried out searches in Arad and other locations in western Romania in a probe into a suspected fraud involving a project funded by the Regional Operational Programme 2014–2020, with over EUR 3 million of non-reimbursable funding from the EU and national sources.

According to the EPPO, the investigation revealed that the administrator of the beneficiary company falsified statements to declare works that were not fully executed.

“It is alleged that tax invoices, work reports, and quotations were forwarded to the intermediate body for the management of EU funds, appearing to attest to the completion of works that, in reality, were not fully executed,” the EPPO said.

Over EUR 112,000, RON 17,300, and data and media storage were seized during the searches earlier this week.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union responsible for investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)