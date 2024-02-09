A Feast for the Senses: Exploring the epic culinary journey of 'So You Think You Can Cook' competition at the British School of Bucharest

Partner Content

Step into the vibrant world of gastronomy at the British School of Bucharest (BSB), where one of the most anticipated events of the year recently unfolded: the 'So You Think You Can Cook' (SYTYCC) competition. Imagine a whirlwind of creativity, passion, and flavour swirling through the air as talented students from both Primary and Secondary took center stage.

An Esteemed Judging Panel with a Taste for Talent

The British School of Bucharest students had the chance to be evaluated by a distinguished jury. Mrs. Diana Bart loves to create and lets inspiration guide her way. She is a journalist, TV personality, and mother who enjoys cooking and sharing her wonderful recipes with the community.

Mr. Liviu Popescu has consistently pursued his passion for fine taste, manifesting it in various forms. He is a HORECA entrepreneur and the co-owner of Fratelli Group, one of the most successful business ventures in the local industry.

Mr. Jon Smith is a beloved member of the BSB Community. Since joining BSB, he has been a dedicated teacher who has gone above and beyond to make learning exciting for his students. He has delighted Primary students with his fun and fantastic cooking activities and has been a valued member of the SYTYCC jury.

Primary Students Showcased Their Signature Dishes

The journey began with BSB's Primary culinary creators stepping onto the stage to present their signature dishes. With a sprinkle of creativity, they brought to life culinary delights ranging from comforting Ramen to appealing Mexican cuisine. Each creation was a testament to their talent, also leaving taste buds tingling with their spectacular desserts.

Secondary Stars Shone Bright

As the competition intensified, Secondary students stepped up to demonstrate their gastronomic prowess. Whether succulent steak or delicate salmon with teriyaki sauce, each dish represented a culinary masterpiece. And let's not forget about the lava cake, a true sensory delight that showcased their culinary finesse.

A French Culinary Finale

But the highlight awaited us at the grand finale – a celebration of French cuisine. BSB students dazzled with delicate canapés and quiche variations, while Secondary stars crafted a gastronomic symphony in three courses, including an additional dessert round featuring the beloved crêpes.

The moment when the winners from both the Primary and Secondary categories were announced was a deeply emotional and joyous occasion for all. This culinary journey at BSB's 'So You Think You Can Cook' competition was not just about showcasing talent but also about fostering a love for food and creativity.

Achieving Academic Excellence

The British School of Bucharest is dedicated to providing future generations with an education that builds confidence and character, supporting students to broaden their skills to realise their full potential and shape a better world. For more than 20 years, BSB has welcomed students into a unique learning environment and inclusive community that celebrates cultural diversity.

