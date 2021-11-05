E.ON’s Romanian subsidiary fined EUR 6.2 mln for abuse of dominant position

Romania's Competition Council slapped a RON 30 mln (EUR 6.1 mln) fine on Delgaz Grid, a member of the German group E.ON, for abuse of a dominant position on the market of services related to natural gas distribution.

According to the competition body's statement, the fine sanctions the company's abuse on the market of technical verification and revision services of natural gas installations (IUGN) in the distribution area of Delgaz Grid, Economica.net reported.

Between March 2015 and December 2018, Delgaz Grid delayed or avoided openly providing an accurate list of (mandatory) verifications operated at its clients - such as to allow verification firms have the relevant information about the potential customers, the competition body explains. Not only the verification firms were hurt due to Delgaz Grid's behavior, but also the customers who were not able to choose their supplier of verification services, the body stressed.

Delgraz Grid said that it took note of the decision of the competition body and will pay the fine. But it added that the behavior for which the fine was charged had no negative effects on the market.

(Photo source: Facebook/E.On)