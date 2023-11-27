Environmental Platform for Bucharest receives RON 1.5 mln to support green initiatives

The Environmental Platform for Bucharest, a strategic program developed by the Bucharest Community Foundation, said that it partnered with ENGIE Romania to attract funding for the development of green initiatives. Thus, the company allocated RON 1.5 million (some EUR 300,000) to support projects of energy efficiency, circular economy, biodiversity and encouraging the practice of agriculture on the lands where photovoltaic and wind power plants are developed.

The Environmental Platform for Bucharest supports collaboration between non-profits, public authorities, companies and citizens, with the aim of creating a shared environmental vision for the capital city.

"This partnership aims to answer the multiple issues identified in the research report on the state of the environment in Bucharest, which reveals the city's increased vulnerability to climate change. The study highlights a series of environmental challenges faced by large urban communities, including air quality, urban congestion, low percentages of waste recycling, activities that produce greenhouse gases, and the high proportion of old and energy-consuming buildings," reads the press release.

Thus, the platform's representatives say, implementing environmental projects that tackle these problems is necessary. The Environmental Platform for Bucharest is committed to supporting such initiatives, providing financial support and other resources for implementing projects that improve the energy efficiency of buildings, reduce waste and boost recycling, create an environment favourable to the development of biodiversity, and capitalize on all available resources.

The partnership with the Bucharest Community Foundation aims to finance projects that meet the three main objectives: energy efficiency, biodiversity and circular economy, and solutions for capitalizing on the land where photovoltaic and wind power plants are located.

For all three funding axes listed above, the funding program is managed by the Bucharest Community Foundation, which provides applicants with the calendar, the application form and the applicant's guide, available on the program's website.

The Environmental Platform for Bucharest, initiated by the Bucharest Community Foundation together with ING Bank Romania, aims at the participatory development of an environmental vision for Bucharest and Ilfov. It brings together NGOs, civic initiative groups, public authorities, and companies for a collective impact in the city.

The initiatives with which the Environmental Platform for Bucharest started are the Research Report on the State of the Environment in Bucharest and the pilot projects related to the Văcărești Natural Park, aerlive.ro, and Verde citadin, which have been funded since 2021.

The Bucharest Community Foundation brings together donors, NGOs or initiative groups, building donation mechanisms, financing funds, or idea incubators for the city. In 12 years, it financed over 800 projects and scholarships in Bucharest and Ilfov with EUR 4.7 million.

The Bucharest Community Foundation is part of a national movement, along with 16 other community foundations across Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)