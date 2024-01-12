National Culture Day: Free admission to museums, Brâncuși exhibition

The museums subordinated to the Culture Ministry will have free admission on January 15, Romania’s National Culture Day, the Culture Ministry announced.

The Bucharest institutions that will run activities on January 15 include Artexim, the National Library of Romania, the National Dance Center, Madrigal Choir, George Enescu Philharmonic, the Museum of Old Maop and Books, National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC), National Museum of History of Romania, Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum, Bucharest National Opera, and more. A list of the institutions in Bucharest and the country organizing events on January 15 is available here.

At the same time, the National Museum of Art in Timişoara (MNArT) is offering free admission to the exhibition Brâncuşi: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives, which is open until January 28. The tickets can be booked online at Entertix.ro.

(Photo: Zz3701/ Dreamstime)

