English teacher, parent clash in Romanian school over pronunciation

A parent accused an English instructor from Cluj of teaching children obscenities at a class held for pupils in primary school. The parent took issue with the word foot, whose pronunciation is similar to the first person singular of a Romanian verb describing sexual intercourse.

According to a Facebook post, the parent went straight to the school’s headmaster to complain. The teacher said she was later called at the County School Inspectorate to explain the situation.

The Cluj County School Inspectorate told Adevarul that a person phoned in to complain but no formal complaint was filed. It also said it was not investigating the teacher and the institution did not even know where the incident took place.

In the same Facebook post the teacher said it was the first time such a thing happened in her 17-year career. She complained of having her image tarnished and having to endure great stress because of the situation. She also said that the parent making the complaint was an influential person.

(Photo: Pixabay)

