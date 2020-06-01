Romania Insider
Romania's competition body fines Engie’s Romanian gas distribution arm
06 January 2020
Romania's Competition Council has sanctioned the country’s largest natural gas distribution company - Distrigaz Sud Retele (DGSR) with a fine of RON 17.65 million (EUR 3.7 mln) for having used its dominant position in the regions where it is licensed to operate, namely Bucharest and 19 of Romania's 41 counties.

The company, which is controlled by French utility group Engie, reported a net profit of RON 122.5 mln (EUR 27 mln) in 2018.

Under its license, DGSR has been the only entity entitled to approve its customers’ gas installations against a fee. Upon the investigations started in 2017, Consiliul Concurentei concluded that DGSR has charged fees that were “not economically justified” during 2011-2012 for approving and commissioning the installations and fees “above the market value” for giving the final approval for the installations during 2013-2019.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

