“Emily in Paris” actress robbed by Romanian woman

07 November 2023

American authorities are searching for Andreea Cătălina Roşca, a woman from Romania who is accused of stealing jewelry and credit cards, including the engagement ring of actress Lily Collins, the lead actress in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris," from the lockers of a spa and yoga studio in West Hollywood.

The suspect, 34-year-old Andreea Cătălina Roşca, is believed to be traveling around the country committing similar crimes, as stated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a social media post. Investigators believe she is associated with organized crime groups specializing in theft from Romania, according to Digi24

Roşca possesses a fake ID from the state of Washington under the name Nicole Morri, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. 

Lily Collins, one of the victims, had her engagement ring, wedding ring, and credit cards stolen while she was at a beauty center in a Los Angeles hotel. The hotel, which was targeted on two occasions, has not been identified by the sheriff's department.

Andreea Roşca is described as a 34-year-old white woman, 1.55 meters tall, weighing 45 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she used the stolen items to create a false identity and sell jewelry worth over USD 67,000.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Starstock | Dreamstime.com)

1

